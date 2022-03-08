Meet India’s top vaccinators to be felicitated on International Women’s Day

Two women from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, and West Bengal are the top five vaccinators selected among 40 healthcare workers to be felicitated by the Union Health Ministry on the occasion of International Women’s Day, on March 8.



According to the Ministry, these five women administered maximum number of Covid-19 vaccine doses in the country.



The Ministry has selected 40 women vaccinators, top two vaccinators from each state and Union Territories, for felicitation recognising their efforts towards the implementation of India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.



E. Tharani, a woman vaccinator from Beemanagar urban primary health centre in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu, is credited with administering highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses - 3,02,705 at 372 vaccination sessionss.



General nursing midwives, Maya Yadav, posted at Patna’s Gurunanak Bhawan vaccination centre, is second only to Tharani in terms of administering vaccine doses.



Yadav administered 2,73,732 Covid vaccine doses, says the letter issued by the Health Ministry. She took 517 sessions to achieve the feat.



Lekha Roy from Barasat in West Bengal comes at third position in terms of the number of vaccines administered. She has administered 2,68,590 Covid vaccines in 227 sessions till February 26 when the letter was issued by the Union Health Ministry.



Babita Devi from Jalandhar in Punjab ranks fourth among the women vaccinators as per the number of vaccines administered. She has administered 2,66,409 vaccines in 253 sessions.



Similarly, Kalimuthu from Chennai in Tamil Nadu has administered 2,55,306 Covid vaccines in 546 sessions.



The government has used CoWIN data to arrive at top two vaccinators of the states and UTs, which have recorded the maximum number of vaccines administered and vaccines sessions attended.



