Parag Shah of the BJP is the richest MLA in India with assets worth nearly Rs 3,400 crore, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The 55-year-old represents Mumbai's Ghatkopar East. He has been elected from the seat twice, in 2019 and 2024. Now, the ADR report named him the richest MLA. The report is based on an analysis of self-sworn affidavits submitted by MLAs before contesting their latest elections. The study covered 4,092 MLAs across 28 state assemblies and three Union Territories. It did not exclude 24 MLAs whose affidavits were unreadable and seven vacant assembly seats.

Who is Parag Shah?

Parag Shah is a two-term MLA representing the Ghatkopar East constituency in Mumbai. He is a BJP leader. Parag is a Gujarati Jain with a bachelor's degree in Commerce. After completing his education, he joined his family’s construction business in 1991. He later became a successful real estate developer. In 2002, he founded Man Infraconstruction Ltd, which was listed in 2010. He has a rich experience of about 25 years in the construction industry. He was first elected as a BJP Municipal Councillor from Ghatkopar East, Ward No.132 in February 2017. Since 2019, he has been representing his current seat as a BJP MLA.

