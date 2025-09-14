Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet woman, who once lived in slums, gave tuition classes to fund her own education, suffered from rare bone disorder, later cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

IAS Ummul's struggles were compounded by a rare bone disorder that rendered her bones extremely fragile, leading to 16 fractures and 8 surgeries by her teenage years. Read here to know about her UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 07:43 AM IST

Meet woman, who once lived in slums, gave tuition classes to fund her own education, suffered from rare bone disorder, later cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one ofthe toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Every candidate who succeeds in the UPSC has their own unique journey and story. Today, in this article we will tell one such inspiring story of IAS Ummul Kher who overcame all obstacles to fulfill her dream of holding the most prominent position in the nation. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Ummul Kher?

Born in Rajasthan and raised in the humble surroundings of Delhi's Trilokpuri slum, Ummul's early years were marked by profound challenges. Her family, struggling to make ends meet, lived in deep poverty, with her father making a living by selling clothes on the streets.

IAS Ummul Kher suffered rare bone disorder

However, Ummul's struggles were compounded by a rare bone disorder that rendered her bones extremely fragile, leading to 16 fractures and 8 surgeries by her teenage years. Despite the chronic pain and physical limitations, Ummul refused to let her circumstances define her aspirations

IAS Ummul Kher gave tuition classes to fund her education

Ummul's determination to pursue her education was met with resistance from her family, who discouraged her from studying beyond the 10th grade. Undeterred and driven by an unyielding desire to succeed, Ummul made the courageous decision to leave her family home and live independently in the same slum.

To support herself and fund her education, she began giving tuition classes to local children, demonstrating remarkable resourcefulness and tenacity. An NGO played an important role in supporting her schooling until class 10, underscoring the impact of community and external support in her journey.

Against formidable odds, Ummul achieved outstanding academic success, scoring 91 percent in her 12th board exams. Her academic prowess earned her a place at Gargi College, Delhi University, where she pursued her undergraduate studies. Ummul's passion for learning propelled her further to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she undertook a Master's in International Studies and subsequently enrolled in the MPhil/PhD program. 

IAS Ummul Kher's UPSC journey

She had long-held dream of becoming a civil servant materialized when she prepared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of India's most challenging competitive exams. Her relentless hard work and focus bore fruit in 2016 when she cleared the exam in her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 420. This milestone marked the realization of Ummul's aspirations, culminating in her becoming an IAS officer, a testament to her unbreakable spirit.

IAS Ummul Kher's current posting

According to several media reports, IAS ummul is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner, Customs, Delhi.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
