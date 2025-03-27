In the Facebook post, Muraleedharan highlighted the deep-rooted prejudice linked to skin colour, describing how blackness is often associated with negativity.

Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan took to Facebook recently and called out societal biases against darker skin tones and gender discrimination. Her reflections stemmed from a remark comparing her tenure to that of her predecessor and husband, V Venu, stating, “It is as black as my husband’s was white.” Muraleedharan initially deleted the post due to overwhelming responses but later reposted it, emphasising the need for dialogue on such issues.

In the Facebook post, Muraleedharan highlighted the deep-rooted prejudice linked to skin colour, describing how blackness is often associated with negativity. She recounted a childhood memory where, as a four-year-old, she asked her mother if she could be reborn "all white and pretty." This anecdote reflected the internalised societal preference for fairness, which made her feel inadequate for years. However, she credited her children for helping her embrace her identity, as they celebrated their dark heritage and saw beauty where she once saw none.

Muraleedharan also spoke about the added challenges faced by women in positions of power. She noted that even at the top of bureaucratic hierarchies, darker-skinned women often struggle to be heard and are rendered "invisible." She called for a shift in societal attitudes to associate blackness with positivity and beauty instead of negativity.

Who is Sarada Muraleedharan?

A 1990 batch officer, Muraleedharan took over as Chief Secretary in August 2024, succeeding her husband in a historic transition. She has held key roles at both state and national levels, including heading Kerala's Kudumbashree Mission from 2006 to 2012 and serving as Chief Operating Officer at the National Rural Livelihoods Mission. She also served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Director General of NIFT.

Muraleedharan’s post has sparked widespread debate on colourism and gender bias in Indian society. Her call to "own her blackness" resonates as a powerful message of self-acceptance and challenges deeply ingrained prejudices.