Shrestha began her educational journey at DAV School, where her interest in political science was ignited. She later pursued a BA in Political Science and International Relations at Miranda House, Delhi, equipping herself with a strong foundation as she prepared for the UPSC.

Many young individuals have long aspired to work in government positions, dedicating years to prepare for the UPSC exam. Among these determined candidates is Shrestha Shree from Jharkhand's Dhanbad who cleared the UPSC 2022 examination.



Shrestha's academic achievements at prestigious institutions such as Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University reflect her dedication and ambition on her journey to success. Her impressive performance in the UPSC interview, where she scored 190 points, further highlights her capabilities.



With an All India Rank (AIR) of 444 in the CSE UPSC 2022 exam, Shrestha demonstrated exceptional preparation. Her performance during the extensive interview, which covered a wide range of topics, stands out as a significant accomplishment.

Shrestha arrived at the UPSC office in Delhi for her interview 30 minutes early. The interview process involves multiple panels that assess six candidates each, aiming to evaluate their personalities through casual discussions before the formal interview begins. Shrestha's interview lasted between 25 and 30 minutes and showcased her composure and thorough preparation.



One particularly interesting question posed to her concerned the saree she was wearing. When asked about its type, she displayed quick thinking and grace in her response. Although she couldn't recall specific details about the saree, she confidently identified it as silk, known for its elegance.