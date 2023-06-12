Meet IAS officer Sarjana Yadav, who cracked UPSC in third attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

IAS Sarjana Yadav| Photo: Instagram

Many people, with the determination to crack the toughest recruitment exam in the world, UPSC, seek coaching and dedicate their time and effort to solely focus on the preparation for UPSC Civil Services Exam. Among the millions of aspirants, we will talk about Sarjana Yadav today.

Sarjana Yadav hails from Delhi and completed her engineering from the Delhi Technological University (DTU). Post graduation, she started working as a research officer in TRAI. Even though working, Yadav was determined to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer.

She did her IAS exam preparation along with a full-time job. If it isn't tough enough, you will be surprised to know that IAS Sarjana cracked the UPSC based on preparations done on her own and with the help of no coaching centre.

IAS Sarjana Yadav cracked the UPSC exam in 2019 and secured an AIR 126. She appeared for the UPSC CSE three times and cracked it on the third attempt.

In an interview, Sarjana said that it depends on the desire of the candidate whether he/she wants to take coaching or not. "If you think that you have complete study material and your strategy for UPSC is better, then you can also get success by relying on self-study," she said.

In 2018, Sarjana decided to dedicate her complete time and energy to the preparations and left her job in 2018.