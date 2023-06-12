Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS officer Sarjana Yadav, who cracked UPSC in third attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

This IAS officer took the UPSC CSE three times and cracked it in the third attempt. Know her inspiring story here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

Meet IAS officer Sarjana Yadav, who cracked UPSC in third attempt without coaching, secured AIR...
IAS Sarjana Yadav| Photo: Instagram

Many people, with the determination to crack the toughest recruitment exam in the world, UPSC, seek coaching and dedicate their time and effort to solely focus on the preparation for UPSC Civil Services Exam. Among the millions of aspirants, we will talk about Sarjana Yadav today. 

Sarjana Yadav hails from Delhi and completed her engineering from the Delhi Technological University (DTU). Post graduation, she started working as a research officer in TRAI. Even though working, Yadav was determined to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. 

She did her IAS exam preparation along with a full-time job. If it isn't tough enough, you will be surprised to know that IAS Sarjana cracked the   UPSC based on preparations done on her own and with the help of no coaching centre. 

IAS Sarjana Yadav cracked the UPSC exam in 2019 and secured an AIR 126. She appeared for the UPSC CSE three times and cracked it on the third attempt.

Read:  Army jawan alleges wife beaten, stripped in Tamil Nadu, police refute claim

In an interview, Sarjana said that it depends on the desire of the candidate whether he/she wants to take coaching or not. "If you think that you have complete study material and your strategy for UPSC is better, then you can also get success by relying on self-study," she said.

In 2018, Sarjana decided to dedicate her complete time and energy to the preparations and left her job in 2018.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: 24-year-old model dies after lighting truss falls on her during fashion show, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.