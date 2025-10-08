Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Meet IAS Sanskriti Jain, who gets royal farewell on golden palanquin, transferred to...

IAS Sanskriti Jain's tenure was widely appreciated for its focus on grassroots inclusion and public welfare.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 11:02 PM IST

Meet IAS Sanskriti Jain, who gets royal farewell on golden palanquin, transferred to...
IAS Sanskriti Jain received a grand farewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, before leaving for her new posting in Bhopal. She was carried on a golden palanquin by her staff and colleagues. The IAS officer was accompanied by her two young daughters during the farewell ceremony on Sunday. The farewell was part of an official event held to welcome Seoni’s new Collector, Sheetala Patle, while bidding goodbye to Jain.

Who is IAS Sanskriti Jain?

IAS Sanskriti Jain is a 2015 batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Born in 1989 in Srinagar, IAS Jain has now taken charge as commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. During her 15-month tenure as Seoni Collector, Sanskriti Jain launched several impactful initiatives. Her tenure was widely appreciated for its focus on grassroots inclusion and public welfare.

IAS Sanskriti Jain UPSC journey

She is a BITS Pilani (Goa campus) graduate. IAS Jain initially considered pursuing a PhD. But later decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She cleared it in her second attempt and earned a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), India Today reported. In her third attempt, she became an IAS with an All-India Rank of 11 in 2014.

IAS Sanskriti Jain has held several key administrative roles, including commissioner of Rewa Municipal Corporation, additional collector of Satna, SDM of Mauganj, and CEO of the district panchayats in Alirajpur and Narmadapuram. Her father is a fighter pilot, and her mother serves in the medical division.

