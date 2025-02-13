In a remarkable milestone, Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Raghav Langer, has been promoted to super time scale (Secretary grade) in Uttarakhand.

Notably, Langer, a 2009-batch IAS officer, has been promoted along with six other officers. He is currently serving as Director in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. Let's get to know more about his journey.

Who is IAS Raghav Langer?

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Raghav Langer is a 2009-batch IAS officer. During his deputation to the union territory, Langer had served on key positions, including as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Secretary Planning; DC Kathua and DC Pulwama.

Langer also represented India at the International Water Week 2024 held in Daegu, South Korea- another feather to his hat. Themed “Building a Smart Water Future by Sharing Experience & Technology", the event saw participation from 60 other countries.