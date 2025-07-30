Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

Engineer at Forefront of American Manufacturing: Jay Hemantkumar Shah’s Journey Through Innovation & National Impact
IAS Medha Roopam had earlier served as the additional chief executive officer of Greater Noida Authority from February 2023 to June 2024.
Noida news: In a major late-night reshuffle on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 23 IAS officers, including district magistrates of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad. With this, Noida has got its first woman District Magistrate (DM). Her name is Medha Roopam, a 2014-batch IAS officer.
Who is IAS Medha Roopam?
She is a 2014-batch IAS officer and has become the first woman DM of Noida. She had been serving as the DM of Kasganj and has now replaced Manish Verma, who has been transferred to Prayagraj. She is not new to her latest posting as she had earlier served as the additional chief executive officer of Greater Noida Authority from February 2023 to June 2024, when she handled major infrastructure and planning projects.
Career as an IAS officer
IAS Roopam began her career in Bareilly and has since held key administrative positions in Meerut, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Hapur, and Kasganj. Roopam secured an all-India rank of 10 in the 2014 UPSC exams. Roopam is the daughter of Gyanesh Kumar, a Kerala-cadre IAS officer and currently India’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Her husband, Santosh Kumar Singh, is also a serving IAS officer and currently the DM of Saharanpur.
Educational qualifications
She is an economics graduate from St. Stephen's College of Delhi University. A national-level rifle shooter, she won three gold medals in the Kerala State Shooting Championship before clearing the UPSC civil services exam 2014. She completed her schooling in Kerala. However, her roots are in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.