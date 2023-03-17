Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS Farah Hussain, from family of administrative officers, was 2nd Muslim woman to clear UPSC in Rajasthan in 2016

Farah Hussain passed the nation's toughest exam, the UPSC, in 2016 at the young age of 26 and achieved a rank of 267.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Meet IAS Farah Hussain, from family of administrative officers, was 2nd Muslim woman to clear UPSC in Rajasthan in 2016
Meet IAS Farah Hussain, from family of administrative officers, was 2nd Muslim woman to clear UPSC in Rajasthan in 2016

Success is a result of perseverance and confidence, as IAS Farah Hussain has displayed. Farah Hussain, who was raised in a Muslim family in Rajasthan's Jhanjhunu area, disproved the stereotype that Muslim girls receive little education and are frequently married off at an early age. With the help of her family, Farah passed the nation's toughest exam, the UPSC, in 2016 at the young age of 26 and achieved a rank of 267.

Aslam Khan of Jaipur became the first Muslim to be accepted into the all-India services after that. In her second attempt, Farah succeeded the exam. 

Farah was born in Nawan village of Jhanjhunu district. When she was young, she had been tenacious. She comes from a family of administrative officers that is a members of the Kayamkhani minority Muslim tribe, which is primarily located in the districts of Sikar Jhunjhunu, Churu, Nagaur, and Bikaner in central and northern Rajasthan.

(Also Read: World Sleep Day 2023: Why this day is celebrated on March 17? Know history, significance, theme)

Farah Hussain is a graduate of Government Law College in Bombay, where she studied law and became a criminal lawyer. As a young girl, Farah Hussain competed in a beauty pageant and dreamed of becoming a doctor.

Her father Ashfaq Hussain was a District Collector. Her older brother is a Rajasthan High Court attorney. Her uncle worked with the police and another uncle was a Joint Secretary in the State Government. Two of her cousins are currently employed as Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) employees. Her family has more than 14 people in top positions. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's inspired outfits to celebrate the festival of colours
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
Shane Warne: Remembering the Australia cricket legend on his 1st death anniversary
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GATE 2023 Result releasing shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.