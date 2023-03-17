Meet IAS Farah Hussain, from family of administrative officers, was 2nd Muslim woman to clear UPSC in Rajasthan in 2016

Success is a result of perseverance and confidence, as IAS Farah Hussain has displayed. Farah Hussain, who was raised in a Muslim family in Rajasthan's Jhanjhunu area, disproved the stereotype that Muslim girls receive little education and are frequently married off at an early age. With the help of her family, Farah passed the nation's toughest exam, the UPSC, in 2016 at the young age of 26 and achieved a rank of 267.

Aslam Khan of Jaipur became the first Muslim to be accepted into the all-India services after that. In her second attempt, Farah succeeded the exam.

Farah was born in Nawan village of Jhanjhunu district. When she was young, she had been tenacious. She comes from a family of administrative officers that is a members of the Kayamkhani minority Muslim tribe, which is primarily located in the districts of Sikar Jhunjhunu, Churu, Nagaur, and Bikaner in central and northern Rajasthan.

Farah Hussain is a graduate of Government Law College in Bombay, where she studied law and became a criminal lawyer. As a young girl, Farah Hussain competed in a beauty pageant and dreamed of becoming a doctor.

Her father Ashfaq Hussain was a District Collector. Her older brother is a Rajasthan High Court attorney. Her uncle worked with the police and another uncle was a Joint Secretary in the State Government. Two of her cousins are currently employed as Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) employees. Her family has more than 14 people in top positions.