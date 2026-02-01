Meet IAS Anuradha Thakur, chief architect of Budget 2026, who serves as Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents three Kartavyas, that inspired Budget, what are these?
INDIA
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present India's Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha at 11 am on February 1, Sunday. But do you know who is the chief Architect of Budget 2026? She is Anuradha Thakur.
Anuradha Thakur, an IAS officer of the 1994 batch from the Himachal Pradesh cadre. She holds an M.A. from Delhi University. She is the current Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), assuming office on July 1, 2025. She is chief architect of Union Budget 2026-27, which is her first Budget after been appointed at that position.