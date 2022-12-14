Search icon
Meet Himachal MLA Vikramaditya Singh, son of ex-CM Virbhadra Singh accused of domestic violence

Himachal Pradesh MLA Vikramaditya Singh has been accused of beating his wife, and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

Meet Himachal MLA Vikramaditya Singh, son of ex-CM Virbhadra Singh accused of domestic violence
Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh (Photo - Wikipedia)

The Congress party recently won the Himachal Pradesh elections in 2022, but one of the new cabinet members, MLA Vikramaditya Singh has now been accused of domestic violence by his wife, and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him.

Himachal Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is the son of former state Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and former state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who was one of the star campaigners of the grand old party during the Himachal Pradesh elections.

The charges filed against Vikramaditya Singh state that he has been beating his wife, and a case of domestic violence has been registered. The case has been registered by Singh’s wife Sudarshana Chandwal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

According to the complaint registered by Chandwal, Vikramaditya Singh and his family, including widowed mother Pratibha Singh, have been mentally and physically abusing her, and financially exploiting her over the years.

A court in Rajasthan is set to hear the matter in December itself, and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Vikramaditya Singh and some members of his family.

Who is Vikramaditya Singh?

Vikramaditya Singh is a prominent Congress leader in Himachal Pradesh and has been appointed as MLA after the recent win in state assembly elections. He is also the son of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh and his widow Pratibha Singh, who was the former state Congress chief.

Vikramaditya Singh is an MLA in Himachal Pradesh from the Shimla rural constituency and won the elections against his BJP rival with a landslide. He was one of the top campaigners for the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh, and also batted for his mother Pratibha to be the next CM.

Singh entered politics in 2013 and joined the Congress party, following in the footsteps of his parents Virbhadra and Pratibha. He got married to Sudarshana Chandwal but due to early differences in the marriage, they have been living separately for years.

