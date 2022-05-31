Meet Hari Shankar and Vishnu Jain, lawyer duo fighting for the Hindu side in Gyanvapi case

(Image Source: ANI/Twitter)

Amid the ongoing Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri dispute case, two names that have stood out prominently are that of Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyers representing the Hindu side.

Hari Shankar Jain's importance can be understood from the fact that on May 17, the Supreme Court had to postpone the hearing of Gyanvapi case because Jain was unwell. This happened despite Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Ranjit Kumar and C S Vaidyanathan representing in the case.

The high-profile father-son duo has fought more than 100 cases so far.

How Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Jain rose to prominance

Hari Shankar Jain started practicing law in 1976 in Lucknow and thereafter relocated to New Delhi.

He rose to prominence in 1993. In the Babri case, he got an order from the court to open the door of Babri Masjid to Hindus. This was the turning point of his career. After the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, devotees were not allowed the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. It was Hari Shankar Jain who won the legal battle in Allahabad high court.

At that time, his son Vishnu Shankar Jain was also assisting his father. The dispute, which started from 1993, ended in 2019 with the Supreme Court verdict. By then Hari Shankar Jain was a known face on television debates. His son Vishnu Jain completed his law studies in 2010, after which he fought the case of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Fighting more than 100 cases

"I am fighting around 110 cases in various courts, all for Hindu cause," said Hari Shankar Jain. The father-son duo has also taken up many sensitive issues in public domain. This includes Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, the Qutub Minar complex dispute, the claim of Taj Mahal as a Shiva temple, among several others.

Mulayam Singh had raised questions on the appointment of Judge Pandey of Allahabad High Court during his government. Hari Shankar Jain filed a petition in support of the judge and won the case.

Hari Shankar Jain contested the 2001 elections against Congress President Sonia Gandhi from Amethi and also filed a petition against her in the court for not being an Indian citizen.