Meet Gurtej Sandhu, Indian-origin scientist, who surpassed Thomas Edison in...; Is world’s 7th...

Gurtej Sandhu, a Sikh man from Amritsar, became the world’s seventh most prolific inventor and, with 1,382 US patents, has surpassed Thomas Edison’s record. With such a feat, Sandhu has made his country immensely proud and also his alma mater, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. He is a senior fellow and Vice President at Micron Technology Inc, world’s top chip manufacturer in the world. The company has its headquarters in Boise, Idaho, United States of America.

Who is Indian inventor Dr Gurtej Sandhu?

Gurtej is the son of Prof SS Sandhu, the pioneering head of GNDU’s chemistry department. He was born in London but mostly spent his childhood in India. His parents, both studied chemistry, have been a great influence on him throughout. He completed his graduation, BTech, in electrical engineering from IIT Delhi. He then pursued MSc (Honours) in Physics from GNDU around 1980. Later, he went to the US to pursue PhD in physics from the University of North Carolina.

His contributions to the field of microelectronics have led him to win prestigious accolades, including the IEEE Andrew S Grove Award in 2018 for his advancements in semiconductor scaling.

Dr Sandhu is greatly experienced in the area of microelectronics and with expertise in thin film processes and materials, VLSI, and semiconductor device fabrication, Dr Sindhu has made groundbreaking advancements in the field.

What are Dr Gurtej Sandhu’s achievements?

He has worked on atomic layer deposition, oxygen-free titanium coating and pitch-doubling techniques which have been remarkable and able to sustain Moore’s Law. His work made the creation of smaller, faster and more efficient chips possible which are technology behind modern tech devices like smartphones, cameras and cloud storage systems.

GNDU vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh called this achievement “a moment of unparalleled pride” for the university and the country. “Gurtej’s journey from our campus to global acclaim shows how dedication and curiosity can reshape the world. His success is an inspiration for our students and faculty alike,” he said.