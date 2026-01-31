Meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband, Parakala Prabhakar, fearless economist and staunch BJP critic

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband is a notable economist and political analyst, has greatly contributed to her economic outlook. He has always been a staunch BJP critic who even called PM Modi a dictator.

The entire nation is eagerly waiting for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to unveil the Budget 2026 tomorrow. Her husband, Parakala Prabhakar, a notable economist and political analyst, has greatly contributed to her economic outlook by sharing his understanding of India’s economic and political landscape.

Nirmala and Parakala have been married for 39 years and have a daughter named Parakala Vangmayi, who is married to Pratik Doshi, a key aide of Modi.

Who is Parakala Prabhakar?

Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband, Parakala Prabhakar is an economist, political analyst, and social commentator who contributed immensely on public policy, political economy, and governance. In his student days, Prabhakar was the president of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s student union and later became the All India Vice President of NSUI, the Congress party’s student wing in 1983.

Born on January 2, 1959, in Narsapuram, Andhra Pradesh, into a politically active Brahmin family, Prabhakar has always been fearless and bold in sharing his mind in public. A staunch critic of the BJP government, Parakala Prabhakar has criticised his wife and India’s Finance Minister Sitharaman many times over her policies.

Prabhakar a staunch BJP critic

In his critic, Prabhakar in an interview before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “dictator” and claimed that if the BJP again comes to power it would be “disastrous” for the country. In another interview last year, he said, “If there had been No Rigging in the Lok Sabha elections, All India Alliance would have won 316 seats.”

His controversial remarks critical of PM Modi and the BJP’s politics highlight the contrast between the outspoken public intellectual and his wife, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a senior leader of the ruling party.

Parakala Prabhakar’s education

Prabhakar completed his schooling in Narasapuram and Hyderabad. After his graduation, he received his MA and MPhil degrees from JNU. He then earned his scholarship for his Doctorate studies and completed his Ph.D. at the London School of Economics in in International Relations. There he wrote a thesis on “Security Doctrines and Foreign Policy Behavior.”

After finishing his studies he came back to India in 1991. At the time, his mentor Narasimha Rao had become the Prime Minister while he was Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Youth Development.