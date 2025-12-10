Meet fearless ‘Lady Singham’ IPS officer who stood up to Vijay's party TVK's second rally, has personal connection with Salman’s case

IPS officer Isha Singh is Puducherry's 'Lady Singham' who cautioned her seniors regarding the risk from Vijay's TVK rally which the party staged for the second time in Uppalam Port Ground. Both her parents have served in government services with a brave career graph.

A viral video has captured everyone’s attention as a women IPS officer is seen questioning the presence of a huge rally with a strong and authoritative voice, “You have so many people’s blood. Forty people have died. What are you doing?”, Isha Singh, Puducherry Superintendent of Police was referencing the rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), actor and politician Vijay’s party, which was staged at Uppalam Port Ground.

With a sharp tone in her voice, she made a public reminder of the mega tragedy of Karur stampede that occurred on September 28, killing 41 people, during a massive rally of TVK. The video further shows Singh snatching the microphone from TVK general secretary Bussy Anand, after which she gave the strong statement, a warning to the party’s leadership.

Week prior to this rally, she had cautioned her seniors against issuing permission for a roadshow featuring Vijay considering the Karur tragedy as such roadshows come with a huge risk. Taking responsibility in her own hands as she was appointed as supervisor for the rally. The incident not only proved the mettle of a young woman IPS officer but also showed the real courage of an IPS officer.

Who is Isha Singh?

Isha Singh was born in Mumbai in 1998 and inherited the courage and fearlessness from her father, Yogesh Pratap Singh, who is a 1985-batch IPS officer and resigned after he was repeatedly given different postings as “punishment” for exposing corruption. Her mother, Abha Singh, quit the Indian Postal Service and instead chose to practise law and in public interest intervened in various important cases including the Salman Khan hit-and-run case.