Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Consumer launches Campa in THIS country, will it snatch market from Pepsi, Coca-Cola?

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...

YesMadam Launches 'Mission Bandhan'—Taking Raksha Bandhan to Soldiers at the Border

'Taste of Atmanirbhar Bharat': CM Yogi praises Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi's festival; UP's mango leadership in focus

Meet farmer couple, invited as special guests on I-Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort due to...; they are from...

New Income Tax Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: What are its key highlights?

Air India suspends flights to THIS US city from September 1; here's why

Dubai's Wealthiest Indian: From the streets of Ghatkopar to the glamorous world of UAE, meet this 20,000-crore tycoon who once made his living by selling firecrackers and rakhi

Rishabh Pant to surpass MS Dhoni in Test cricket? Former star India batter makes BIG claim, says 'he will obviously...'

Meet farmer couple, invited as special guests on I-Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort due to...; they are from...

A farmer couple from Rajasthan has been invited as the special guest at the Independence Day celebration. Apart from them, four Gram Pradhans from the bordering villages from all over the state have also been invited.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 05:34 PM IST

As India will mark its 79th Independence Day, special guests have been invited to celebrate Independence Day 2025 at the iconic monument, Delhi’s Red Fort on August 15. A couple from Rajasthan has been invited as the special guest at the Independence Day celebration. Apart from them, four Gram Pradhans from the bordering villages from all over the state have also been invited.

Why this farmer couple invited for Independence Day celebrations?

The couple, Dewaram Pawar and his wife Dhapu, belong to Dewali village, Baytu tehsil in Barmer district. They have been invited as special guests to honour their work in combining traditional farming with medicinal crops and modern animal husbandry. The farmer couple will travel to Delhi from Jodhpur in flight for which the government will make arrangements, said an official. Farmer Dewaram Panwar stated that they increased their income by leveraging the schemes of both central and state governments.

What this farmer couple did?

After being successful, Panwar shared the information with other farmers, urging them to adopt these new schemes. The couple has been working on the fields cultivating traditional and medicinal crop farming, along with animal husbandry, for many years.

Panwar also said that he is the sole farmer in his district cultivating guggul (Commiphora wightii). Using the National Livestock Mission scheme of the government, Panwar is also the state's first beneficiary. He credited the success of his farming to the various central and state government schemes which he used that helped him move beyond the traditional farming and into medicinal crop farming and animal husbandry.

Farmers from far beyond have been impressed by his unusual medicinal crop production and modern animal husbandry techniques. He has not only benefited himself but also many other farmers and helped increas his and their income. The four other farmers invited to join the Vibrant Village Program 2.0 are:

- Gita Kanwar from Myajlar (Jaisalmer)

- Bharat Ram from Nawatala Bhakasar (Barmer)

- Shakuntala from Kanwarpura (Sriganganagar)

- Sajna from 22 KYDP village in Khajuwala tehsil (Bikaner)

Their government will also bear their travel expenses.

The Vibrant Villages Programme aims to develop strategic border villages, enhancing infrastructure, livelihoods, education, tourism, and security. 

