Meet Farhan Majeed, Kashmir’s youngest qualified pilot at 20

A 20-year-old from the Awantipora region of the Pulwama district in militancy-affected southern Kashmir has provided new hope for many. Farhan Majeed has obtained the license of a commercial pilot at this young age.

Majeed is now the youngest man from Kashmir to have achieved this feat.

Majeed joined an aviation services academy in Uttarakhand after his schooling and kept on with his focus to achieve his dream of flying an aeroplane.

Majeed got all the information on the process of making a career as a pilot through the Internet. He had the support of his family throughout his endeavour and they now feel proud of his success.

Majeed said that it was required of anyone to work hard to achieve what they want. During this time, the family provided him with both emotional and financial support despite all the difficulties.

About his dream of being a pilot, Majeed said that everyone wanted to do something different. He added that he was inspired after looking at planes flying close to his home since his childhood.

His father Abdul Majeed Bagow and mother Fahameeda Banoo are both teachers by profession. Banoo said that many people did not want to see their son work in this field but they never backed down and they were really proud of him.

His district Pulwama has been affected by militancy. Farhan Majeed provides a new perspective for the youth of Kashmir to make their dreams come true.

Before Majeed, Ayesha Aziz had made the accomplishment of becoming the youngest female pilot from the Kashmir Valley.

A few days ago, the achievements of Jammu's Shivani Manhas came to light. In a display of courage, Manhas with three other women pilots flew 16,000 kilometres without stopping from San Francisco in the United States to Bengaluru. Manhas is a pilot at Air India.