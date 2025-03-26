The 30-year-old sharp-shooter, who won silver in the Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event at the ongoing Khelo India Para Games.

On the rugged landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, Amir Ahmad Bhat's story is a testament to his determination. Starting off as a Junior Commissioned Officer from the Indian Army, Bhat's life took an unexpected turn during a mission on the Line of Control in 2018 when he sustained a severe injury from a mine blast that could have ended his life, said an official statement from Khelo India Para Games (KIPG).

The 30-year-old sharp-shooter from Anantnag, who won silver in the Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event at the ongoing Khelo India Para Games, did not let this deter him from returning to the line of fire. It was this desire that took Amir Ahmad Bhat to the Paris 2024 Paralympics as well, becoming the first para shooter from the Army and from Jammu and Kashmir to qualify for the quadrennial sports extravaganza. "I was a sniper in the Army, trained in firing techniques," Bhat told SAI Media, as quoted from KIPG 2025 Media Release.

"When my injury happened, I did not know anything about shooting as a sport," he added.

The moment that could have defined him by limitation instead became a turning point. Encouraged by a supportive colonel who saw potential beyond his injury, Bhat was invited to try para shooting.

In a remarkably short span, he has gone from a military sniper to a Paralympic athlete. By 2022, just two years after starting para shooting, Bhat had already made significant marks on the international stage. He has participated in seven international competitions, winning multiple medals including gold and silver at the Para World Championships. His recent achievement at the Khelo India Para Games 2025 is another milestone in his extraordinary journey. In addition to his silver, Bhat also qualified for the finals of the Men's 50m Pistol SH1, where he finished 8th.

The Indian Army's Marksmanship Unit played a crucial role in his development, providing specialized training and support that is emblematic of the institution's commitment to its soldiers. "In the Army, it doesn't matter if you're able or disabled," Bhat emphasized.

"You are given the same respect and opportunities," he noted.

This philosophy has been the cornerstone of his transformation, proving that his challenges are not barriers but opportunities for reinvention.

For aspiring athletes facing similar challenges, Amir Ahmad Bhat has a powerful message, "Don't be afraid. Come and shoot. Shooting can become a way of life, a path to reinvention."

As he continues to prepare for future competitions, Bhat's words resonate with the power of resilience, hope, and the extraordinary potential of the human spirit.