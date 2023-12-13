Meet Dubai’s richest Indian woman, who is UAE’s first female doctor; now runs Rs 3600 crore firm

At the age of 84, Zulekha Daud is the Chairperson and Founder of the Zulekha Hospital Group. The UAE-based doctor-turned-entrepreneur also received India's top honours for overseas Indians – the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award 2019.

"There was little money in the house, but education was the key and was regarded as a means to livelihood," said Dr Zulekha Dawood, renowned doctor in UAE and the first female Indian doctor to practice in the country, and also now Dubai’s richest Indian women. From the humble abodes of Maharashtra to the swanky skyscrapers of Dubai, Dr. Zulekha Dawood’s life story is the epitome of resilience, determination, and hard work.

Humble Beginnings

The 84-year-old Dr. Zulekha Dawood’s early life was laced with numerous hardships. She was born into a financially constrained family in Nagpur, Maharashtra, her father, a daily wage worker, battled the odds daily to sustain his family. Despite the dire situation, Zulekha’s ambition and dreams were never hindered. She graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from the Government Medical College in Nagpur, specialising in gynaecology.

“I belong to a conservative Muslim family. My parents, however, were liberal in their thoughts and never discriminated against me because I was a girl. My father had a dream to see my siblings and me educated,” recalled Dr Zulekha.

Shift to UAE

Upon completing her medical studies, Dr. Zulekha went to the UAE in 1964. This move was not just a milestone for her but pioneered a new revolution, she became the first Indian doctor to practise medicine in the UAE. With an unwavering passion for her profession and a commitment to service as a gynaecologist, she delivered over 10,000 babies in Dubai, crafting her legacy in the medical fraternity.

“I was a gynaecologist by specialisation, but I was treating patients with a number of medical issues -- from small-pox to a dislocated arm to viral infections. Malaria was rampant those days and they had to be treated immediately. Added to this, there were only few doctors in the city,” she stated.

Founding Zulekha Hospital Group

The early days of her medical career in Dubai witnessed struggles such as limited facilities and technology. There were no X-Ray machines, laboratories, or ultra-sound machines to diagnose an illness in those days. There were no medicines as we see today for treatment. It was the skill and experience of the doctor that mattered most for accurate diagnosis and treatment," she said.

Realizing this gap and driven by a vision to offer advanced healthcare services, Dr. Zulekha Dawood founded the Zulekha Hospital Group in 1992, as an institute which wasn’t just a business venture; it was a ray of hope and health for numerous individuals.

Achievements and Recognition

Zulekha Daud was also mentioned in the Forbes Middle East’s top 100 Indian leaders in UAE. Zulekha Hospital Group now earns global revenue of over USD 440 million or Rs 3632 crore.

Not only in UAE, Dr Zulekha has also made waves in India by spreading awareness about affordable and basic healthcare, landing a Rs 198 crore deal with the World Bank to open a top medical facility in Nagpur, and contributing over Rs 20 crore to her facility in Sharjah.