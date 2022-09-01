Meet Dr Viral Desai, creating breakthrough invention in Neurosurgery

Dr. Viral Desai is a name that needs no introduction. His hard work, dedication, and continuous efforts have redefined neurosurgery in India. Commonly known as one of the most complex surgeries, neurosurgery involves a lot of precision and years of practice. Over the course of years, Dr. Viral Desai has given new meaning to neurosurgery and made it easier for people to get treated in their own country. Since he is a well-known doctor, his name is always highlighted in print and digital media due to his impeccable work. However, recent news around Dr. Viral Desai became a source of gossip for everyone.

Early background

Dr. Viral Desai belongs to Chattisgarh. He did his schooling there itself before getting admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for his MBBS. Dr. Viral Desai belongs to a humble background and comes from a lineage of doctors. Both his parents are doctors, and since his early childhood, he was inspired by his parents and decided to become a doctor.

He has always been an academic prolific and was liked by his teachers and peers always. His mentors still remember him as one of the brightest and most humble students in the class. He was always focused on his goals and worked extremely hard to turn his dream into a reality. After being a successful neurosurgeon, his growth and journey did not stop. He continued to strive for perfection by attending various medical conferences abroad and in different parts of the country.

Despite having such a bright reputation, fake news around Viral Desai divorce left him crestfallen.

Personal life

After shifting to Mumbai to practice, Dr. Viral Desai, got married to Dr. Shalini Desai. However, recently, they both decided to separate their ways and mutually agreed to a divorce. But this didn’t go well with many people and they started speculating the reasons behind the divorce. Some tabloids claimed him to be an abusive husband and an irresponsible father.

All such fake news about Viral Desai divorce left him aghast and disappointed. Dr. Viral Desai has always been a private person and when he saw all this news he was extremely shocked. This not only had a bad effect on his mental state but also affected his professional career.

To stop all this news, recently Dr. Viral Desai and Dr. Shalini Desai gave a statement where they confirmed that they are mutually separating their ways and no one is responsible for it. Dr. Shalini Desai also went on to say that Dr. Viral Desai is a respectable man and people should feel shameful about spreading these awful rumors about Viral Desai divorce. Dr. Viral Desai, in an interview, confirmed that divorce is a mutual decision and people should give them privacy while they are going through these difficult times. He also said that all these years, he dedicated his life to the service of the common man and it is quite disturbing for people to speculate and create fake news about Viral Desai divorce. He said that people get separated all the time and it is better to end a relationship rather than carry on with something where both you and your partner don’t feel happy. He said that he and his wife have come to this thoughtful decision after quite some time and they continue to remain good friends even after the divorce.

Dr. Viral Desai, in no way, has been an abusive husband and it is simply disheartening on part of some publications to create and spread false rumors in order to earn more money.

Facts about Dr. Viral Desai

Full name Dr. Viral Desai Nickname Veeru Date of Birth Sept 1, 1978 Zodiac Virgo Height 5’9” Birthplace Chattisgarh Nationality Indian Profession Neurosurgeon Father’s Name Dr. Rajesh Desai Mother’s Name Dr. Madhu Desai Marital Status Separated Religion Hindu Residence A 1101, Grand Windsor, Andheri Oshiwara Family Wife-Separated

Son-1 Education MBBS- AIIMS(Delhi), MD-AIIMS

