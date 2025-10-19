FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Meet Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, woman behind landmark 8-year fight for transparency in ORS labels; All you need to know

FSSAI has banned misleading ORS labels to safeguard children from dehydration, ensuring only WHO-approved solutions are used for safe hydration.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 01:18 PM IST

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a landmark advisory prohibiting food and beverage companies from using the term "ORS" (Oral Rehydration Solution) on any product names, labels, or trademarks, even when used as a prefix or suffix. This move is a significant victory for Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh, a Hyderabad-based paediatrician who has been fighting a relentless battle against the deceptive labelling of ORS drinks.

Who is Dr Sivaranjani Santosh?

Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh is a Hyderabad-based paediatrician who has been at the forefront of the fight against deceptive ORS labelling. She has been advocating for the rights of parents and children, ensuring that they are not misled by false claims of rehydration drinks.

Battle against deceptive labelling

The issue dates back nearly a decade, when colourful bottles and tetra packs bearing names like ORSL and Rebalance with ORS were sold alongside legitimate medical rehydration solutions in pharmacies across India. These products claimed to rehydrate the body but were laden with sugar, sometimes up to ten times more than medically approved oral rehydration solutions. Dr. Sivaranjani discovered that many commercial beverages contained more than 120 grams of sugar per litre and dangerously low electrolyte levels, making them harmful, especially for dehydrated children.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"If your child is sick and you go to a pharmacy asking for ORS, the very solution meant to save lives and you're handed a sugary drink that worsens the illness, how would you feel as a parent?" she asked. "As a paediatrician, watching children suffer from something so preventable made me furious. How can anyone label a drink this way and market it so deceptively?" she questions.

The science of deception and the stakes

The danger of these pseudo-ORS drinks isn't abstract. In India, diarrhoea remains one of the leading causes of death among children under five, accounting for 13 out of every 100 deaths in that age group. The WHO-endorsed ORS formula has been hailed as one of the greatest public health inventions of the 20th century for its ability to prevent fatal dehydration. But when parents unknowingly replace it with sugary substitutes, the consequences can be devastating. "Some of these products had up to eight to ten times more sugar than what is safe. Instead of rehydrating, they actually worsen diarrhoea. Children end up in hospitals or worse," Dr. Sivaranjani says.

From social media advocacy to a PIL

Dr. Sivaranjani took her fight online, using Instagram and other platforms to educate parents about the difference between genuine WHO-ORS sachets and deceptive high-sugar drinks. Her advocacy gained momentum, but regulatory change proved elusive.

She first wrote to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), only to be told it wasn't under their jurisdiction. "They said liquids weren't their domain and that I should reach out to FSSAI," she recalls. Undeterred, she contacted the Health Ministry and the FSSAI, eventually prompting the regulator to issue an initial order on April 8, 2022, barring non-medical beverages from using the "ORS" label.

8-year battle

While the legal proceedings were underway, Dr. Sivaranjani's campaign gained powerful allies from the Endocrine Society of India and Women Paediatricians Forum, to thousands of parents, journalists, and health professionals who amplified her message. "I got tremendous public support. Parents, doctors, podcasters, journalists, even my professors from JIPMER, everyone came together. This wasn't my fight alone. We made it happen together," she says with pride.

Even with the ban in place, Dr. Sivaranjani stresses that implementation and awareness will determine its true success. She has called on the government to launch nationwide campaigns in regional languages explaining how to identify genuine ORS and how to use it correctly. "People need to know that a 4-gram sachet should be dissolved in 200 ml water and a 20-gram sachet in one litre. If you mix them incorrectly, it can still be dangerous. We need clear instructions everywhere in pharmacies, hospitals, schools, and rural health centres," she explains.

