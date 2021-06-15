Meet Dr Dashrath Singh Shekhawat, most educated Indian with 68 degrees, diplomas

When we talk about school education or acquiring degrees to gain knowledge, most people in the world find it boring to do. Many are unaware but, most people in India only study until graduation or Class 12th. Just last year, the number of people who completed their masters in India is 42 lakh only.

Amid this, let us today, tell you about a man from Rajasthan who has 68 degrees-diplomas and is currently the most educated Indian.

Who is Dr Dashrath Singh Shekhawat from Rajasthan?

Dr Dashrath Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Khirod village of Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan has managed to achieve this wonderful feat. Let us tell you that Dr Shekhawat has 68 degrees-diplomas and the reason why he continued to get the degrees was to gain more and more knowledge, media reports say.

Dr Shekhawat, who has also served in the Indian Army, is still busy working towards getting more degrees.

Who are the other educated men of India?

Until Dr Shekhawat, Shrikant Jijkar was known as the most educated person in the country. He had 20 degrees. Shrikant had also passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He was ranked as the most educated person in India by Limca Book of Records. So far, no such official announcement has been made about Dr Shekhawat, who has 68 degrees-diplomas.

Dr Dashrath Singh Shekhawat has a Ph.D. in three subjects

Speaking of the education of Dr Shekhawat, he has done a Ph.D. in three subjects. Apart from this, he has obtained a master's degree in about 14 subjects. He has also completed courses like BA, BCom, BAG, BEd, and LLB. Overall, he has studied in fields like philosophy, medicine, journalism, and law.