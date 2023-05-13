Meet DK Shivakumar, Karnataka CM frontrunner, whose net worth is Rs 1400 crore; he is 'samdhi' of Coffee Tycoon

Who is DK Shivakumar? In 2013, his net worth was Rs 251 crore, which nearly tripled in 2018. (File)

DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, has won from Kanakapura by a massive margin of 55000 votes. His party, the Congress, is expected to sail through -- it was ahead on 123 seats. The majority mark is 113. Shivakumar is the frontrunner for the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka. A day after the exit polls predicted Congress win, he had said that the decision of the party leadership on post-results proceedings will be final and acceptable to all. Who is DK Shivakumar?

DK Shivakumar is believed to be the chief troubleshooter for the Congress in Karnataka. He is currently serving as the President of the Karnataka Congress. He has served as the minister of irrigation in HD Kumaraswamy's cabinet. He was the minister of energy in the Siddaramaiah government. He is the sitting MLA from Kanakapura. He is from the sizable Vokkaliga community. His older brother DK Suresh is also a politician. He has two daughters -- Aishwarya and Aabharana.

Late Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's son is married to his elder daughter.

He started his political career in the 1980s as a student leader. He won his first polls in 1989 from Mysuru's Sathanur constituency aged just 27. He repeated the win from the constituency in 1994, 1999 and 2004. He has been winning from Kanakapura since 2008.

In 2018, he played a pivotal role in stitching an alliance between Congress and JDS, paving the way for an alliance government. He is known to be close to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who helm the Congress ship.

He is one of India's richest politicians. In 2018, the value of his and his family movable and immovable assets was Rs 840 crore.

Last month, he declared in his election affidavit that his net worth has grown to over Rs 1400 crore. The politician's estimated net worth was Rs 1214 crore, whereas Usha Shivakumar's wealth is Rs 153.3 crore. The family jointly owned properties worth Rs 61 crore.

His income comes from farming, rental income, stocks and other businesses. He owns gold, watches, property etc.

In 2013, his net worth was Rs 251 crore, which nearly tripled in 2018.

He has 12 bank accounts. He also has loans amounting to Rs 225 crore.

He owns movable property of Rs 970 crore. He also has a luxurious watch collection including Hublot and Rolex watches. He owns 2.184 kg of gold, 12.6 kg of silver, 1.066 kg of gold jewellery, 324 gm of diamond, 24 grams of rubies, 195 gm of diamond, and 87 gm of ruby.

They have over Rs 15 crore annual income from these sources.