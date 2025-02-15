Devendra Fadnavis is one of the most prominent faces from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After registering a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls 2024, he was appointed as the Chief Minister of the state - which contributes highest to the GDP of India.

As Fadnavis emerged as fans' favourite leader in Maharashtra, people were also keen to unearth more and more about his family. In this article, we will tell you about Divija Fadnavis - the daughter of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Who is Divija Fadnavis?

According to a report by Mid-Day, Devendra and Amruta Fadnavis's daughter -Divija Fadnavis- pursued her primary schooling from Mumbai's Cathedral School in Fort. Interestingly, she is also the youngest-ever occupant of CM's official residence - Varsha.

A social media icon

Although not much about Divija Fadnavis is available in public domain, she is quite active on Instagram, boasting a staggering 47 k followers. She keeps posting pictures with her mother - Amruta Fadnavis - displaying their affectionate bond.