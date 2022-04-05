Meet distinguished IIT-Kanpur alumnus Rakesh Gangwal who donated Rs 100 crore

Often we see successful alumnus of A grade elite educational institutes giving back in their own personal capacity to them as a token of gratitude for what they learned from there. On Monday, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) received one of the largest personal donations from one of its alumnus.

Co-founder of IndiGo Airlines Rakesh Gangwal, has committed to donate Rs 100 crore to set up the School of Medical Sciences and Technology with a 500-bed super-speciality hospital and several centres of excellence in its campus. IIT Kanpur is one of the country's top engineering institutions.

IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar said the contribution from Rakesh Gangwal was one of the biggest donations made by an individual to an educational institution. The medical sciences and technology school will incorporate engineering research in the medical sciences field and requires Rs 600 crore as investment.

The other IITs also have been getting substantial support from alumni donors. "I am proud to see the institution that has produced thousands of leaders across various sectors, is now paving the way in the healthcare sector," Rakesh Gangwal said.

Who is Rakesh Gangwal?

Rakesh Gangwal, born in 1953, Kolkata is an American billionaire businessman. He did his schooling from Don Bosco (Park Circus), Kolkata. He is the co-founder and 37% owner of IndiGo airline.

He earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in 1975, and an MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1979.

Rakesh Gangwal was the chairman, president, and CEO of Worldspan from 2003-2007. Gangwal also served as the president and CEO of US Group Airways from 1998-2001.

Rakesh Gangwal's long association with the airline industry began in September 1980, when as an Associate of Booz Allen & Hamilton, Inc, he worked closely with United Airlines.

Prior to joining US Airways, Rakesh Gangwal served as executive vice president for Air France, beginning in November 1994.

Rakesh Gangwal had been a financial analyst in the product development group of Ford Motor Co and a production and planning engineer with Philips India Limited.

Gangwal is a distinguished alumnus of IIT Kanpur. He also instituted the Champa Devi Gangwal chair at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in honour of his mother.

Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology

The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology will be completed in two phases. The multidisciplinary institute, the IIT Kanpur, as planned would have nine advanced research centres.

Phase I of the project will include setting up a 500-bed Super-Specialty Hospital, Academic Block, Residential Hostel, and Service Block with a total built-up area of approximately 8,10,000 sq ft.

Phase I will also include setting up Centres of Excellence (CoE) for pursuing R&D activities in futuristic medicine. This phase has been tentatively planned to be completed over the next 3-5 years.

Phase II of the project will see the hospital capacity grow to 1000 beds, expansion in clinical departments/centres, research areas, the inclusion of paramedical disciplines, alternative medicine.

Besides, hospital management, sports medicine, and public health programs will include in this phase. Phase II has been tentatively planned to be completed over a period of 7-10 years.