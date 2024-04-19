Twitter
Meet Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, new Indian Navy chief, earlier posted as...

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 07:36 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who currently serves as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, will be taking over as the next Chief of the Naval Staff on April 30, as per an official announcement. The current Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, will be retiring from service on the same day.

"The Government has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, PVSM, AVSM, NM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of April 30, 2024. The present Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM retires from service on April 30," as per a Ministry of Defence press release. 

Born on May 15, 1964, Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on July 01, 1985. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years. 

Prior to taking over as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, he had served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command."VAdm DK Tripathi has commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul. He has also held various important operational and staff appointments, which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet; Director of Naval Operations; Principal Director, Network Centric Operations; and Principal Director, Naval Plans at New Delhi," the release stated. 

As a Rear Admiral, he has served as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) and the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. In the rank of Vice Admiral, he has served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala; Director General of Naval Operations; Chief of Personnel; and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command."An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; Naval Higher Command Course, Karanja; and Naval Command College at the United States Naval War College, USA," as per the release.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

