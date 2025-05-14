It was a bittersweet moment for Dhruv Hemant Joshi, 16, as he discovered that he had scored an impressive 80 per cent marks in class 10th examination.

It was a bittersweet moment for Dhruv Hemant Joshi, 16, as he discovered that he had scored an impressive 80 per cent marks in class 10th examination. Notably, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the results on May 13, days after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Dhruv is the son of Hemant Joshi - one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. A resident of Dombivli near Mumbai, Joshi was gunned down by the terrorists on April 22. Unfortunately, little Dhruv was an eye-witness to the massacre. Let's get to know more about him.

Who is Dhruv Hemant Joshi?

A resident of Maharashtra's Dombivli, Dhruv is the son of Hemant Joshi, who worked as a senior executive with a private company in Andheri. Before heading to Jammu and Kashmir with wife Monica and son Dhruv, he had placed his elderly father at a daycare home.

Joshi had gone to Kashmir with maternal cousins - Atul Mone and Sanjay Lele - who also fell prey to the terror attack. Dhruv studies at Omkar International School. According to his relatives, he wants to pusue science stream in his intermediate and dreams of becoming a doctor.

"Dhruv, a student of Omkar International School. He and his family feel very sad that his father is not there to see his success", said Rajesh Kadam, a relative of the Joshi family.