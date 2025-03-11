The Kashmir fashion show by Shivan and Narresh was criticized for "obscene" outfits during Ramadan, sparking backlash.

A recent fashion show in Kashmir by designer duo Shivan and Narresh has drawn strong criticism for featuring "obscene" outfits during the holy month of Ramadan. The event, held on March 7 at the picturesque ski resort of Gulmarg, was meant to celebrate the brand's 15th anniversary. However, it sparked outrage from religious, political, and social groups who accused it of being insensitive to local cultural and religious sentiments.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the event, calling it a "complete disregard for local sensitivities during the holy month." He demanded a detailed report within 24 hours to address the concerns raised by the community. Religious leaders and politicians also voiced their disapproval, further intensifying the backlash.

About Shivan and Narresh's Collection

The fashion show showcased Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja's skiwear collection. The ensemble featured unique art prints from the brand's archives, including sculptural ski suits, statement ski separates, flowing après-ski dresses, and stylish winter layers for both men and women.

Shivan Bhatiya holds a Bachelor of Design degree from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi and a master's degree from the Istituto Europeo di Design. Narresh Kukreja, who co-founded the brand, also studied at NIFT Delhi and obtained a Master in Luxury and Marketing degree from the same Italian institution.

The brand's collections are available at stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Shivan & Narresh's Instagram page, with 2.29 lakh followers, showcases their designs and directs users to their official website, www.shivanandnarresh.com.

Brand Achievements and Recognition

Launched in India in 2010 at Lakme Fashion Week, Shivan & Narresh is known as India's first luxury holiday brand, initially introduced in Cannes. The brand achieved international recognition by participating in the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2012 in Miami and the Swimwear Association of Florida’s SwimShow 2012.

Based in New Delhi, the brand has gained popularity among celebrities, with stars like Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty wearing their designs.

Shivan & Narresh have received several awards, including the Swarovski Most Creative Designer of the Year (2007), Best Emerging Designers at the Marie Claire Fashion Awards 2010, and Best Resort Wear at the Elle Style Awards 2010. They were also honoured with the Young Achiever’s Award by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and Today's Youth Asia.

The controversy surrounding the Gulmarg fashion show highlights the delicate balance between artistic expression and cultural sensitivity, particularly during significant religious observances like Ramadan.