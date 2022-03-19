Meet dental surgeon-turned-politician Dr Vijay Singla, who is set to become minister in Punjab Cabinet

As many as 10 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will take oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh today around 11 am.

The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains.

Who is Dr Vijay Singla?

Age: 52 Years Old

Constituency: Mansa

Education: Bachelor's of Dental Surgery from Punjabi University, Patiala in the vear1992

Profession: Dental Surgeon

Details:

Dr Vijay Singla trounced Congress’s Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala – a popular Punjabi singer who has millions of fans — by a huge margin of 63,323 votes.

Dr Singla holds a bachelor in dentistry and surgery (BDS) and is a private doctor.

He is 52 years old with total assets of Rs 6.5 crores. AAP’s wave was so strong in the state that the star factor of Moosewala did not work at all in Mansa which chose Dr Singla over the popular singer who had joined Congress in November 2021.

In 2017 as well, Mansa had elected an AAP MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia, but he had defected to Congress in April 2019 during the Lok Sabha polls campaign, but even this factor did not go against AAP candidate.