Delhi Assembly election results 2025 are out and with it is the smashing defeat of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a historic win of the center led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Delhi election result 2025 saw many bigwigs getting ousted from their seats like the stalwart AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Awadh Ojha.

Amidst these big leaders getting power and unseated, there are MLAs that are rich beyond what their actual accounts tell. One of them being Karnail Singh, Delhi BJP leader. During the nominations process before the delhi legislative assembly election the candidates disclosed their assets and among them Delhi BJP leader Karnail Singh was found to be Delhi’s richest MLA. Talking about his wealth, he owns million of rupees worth jewellery and possesses four luxurious homes in the US. According to a website which hosts details of political leaders, his education includes studying till class 10.

Who is Karnail Singh

In Delhi vidhan sabha chunav, Karnail Singh won by 18,863 votes by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Satyendar Jain from the Shakur Basti assembly seat. As per the election affidavit, BJP candidate Karnail Singh declared assets worth Rs 259.67 including cash worth Rs 1.32 lakh. He also has Rs 27.59 lakh deposited in the bank account.

Talking about his financial investments, he has taken Rs 25 lakh worth of life insurance policy. The jewellery includes both gold and diamonds which together account for Rs 38.45 lakh. He owns Rs 92.36 lakh worth of total movable assets.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh also owns real estate worth crores of rupees. His real estate properties are worth Rs 258 crores in total. Among that includes a farmhouse in Haryana worth Rs 60 croresa and a shop worth Rs 55 lakhs in Sonipat. In total he owns properties worth crores from Washington and California in the USA to Haryana. His luxurious housing properties, total 4, in USA are worth Rs 198 crores.