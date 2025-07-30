Meet Daya Nayak, Mumbai Police 'encounter specialist' promoted to ACP rank, he inspired THIS Bollywood film
Aamir Khan reveals why he decided not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: 'I never liked that model, I believe...'
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will recognize state of Palestine before UN unless..., discusses issue with Donald Trump
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 premiere episode review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's show wallops nostalgia, Ekta Kapoor might bring back glory to TV
DNA TV Show: Putin’s security guards spotted with high-tech anti-drone weapon amid rising drone threats
Amitabh Bachchan learns how to use Instagram at 82, see viral video
Who was Meghnad Desai? Eminent Indian-origin economist dies at 85, played key role in...
261 official IPL 2025 jerseys get stolen from BCCI office in Wankhede Stadium worth Rs...
US to introduce new visa rules, makes strict norms for..., applicable from...,what Indians should know?
New Income Tax Bill 2025 to change tax rates on LTCG? I-T dept said this
INDIA
Senior police inspector Daya Nayak, once known as an "encounter specialist," was on Tuesday promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Nayak had joined the Mumbai Police in 1995 and is currently posted at the Bandra unit of the Crime Branch. Read on to know more about him.
Senior police inspector Daya Nayak, once known as an "encounter specialist," was on Tuesday promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Nayak, who had joined the Mumbai Police in 1995 and is currently posted at the Bandra unit of the Crime Branch, rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the police officers who gunned down many gangsters in encounters. Nayak also served in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and was part of the team which solved the case of the Ambani residence security scare and subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren in 2021.
What has Nayak's life been like?
Nayak, whose life story inspired the Nana Patekar-starrer Hindi film Ab Tak Chhappan (2004). He is known for having gunned down many gangsters linked to Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. He is said to have been involved in more than 80 encounters. Nayak’s contributions as head of the key Unit-9 of the elite crime detection wing of the Mumbai Police have been crucial in cracking several major cases. He has also been part of investigations into some recent high-profile cases, including the firing at actor Salman Khan’s house by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, and the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder.
Why was Nayak suspended from service?
In 2006, Nayak was suspended from police service for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was reinstated into the force five years later, in 2011. He was then posted at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station, and went on to nab several drug suppliers. He was later transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.
(With inputs from news agency PTI).