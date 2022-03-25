Meet Danish Azad, Muslim face in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet

Danish Azad, the only Muslim minister in Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet, was an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated to the BJP for six years.

Just before the 2022 elections, he was made the general secretary of the BJP Minority Morcha. Danish is being made a minister in place of Mohsin Raza. Let's know everything about Danish Azad.

Danish Azad Ansari is originally from Basantpur in Ballia. He is 32 years old. In 2006, he completed his B.Com from Lucknow University and then studied Master of Quality Management and then Master of Public Administration.

In January 2011, he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation of the BJP. Danish created an atmosphere among the youth, especially Muslim youth, for the ABVP as well as the BJP and the RSS.

In 2017, a BJP government was formed in UP. Those who worked hard in the elections were rewarded. Danish was a member of the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Memorial Committee in 2018. He was later made a member of the Urdu Language Committee. This time before the elections, Danish got a big responsibility in October 2021. BJP has been given the responsibility of the post of state general secretary of the Minority Morcha.