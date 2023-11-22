Headlines

Meet Daksh brothers, key to rescue operation to save 41 workers stuck in Uttarkashi tunnel

Know all about Daksh Mini and Daksh Scout, the robots that have been sent to Uttarakhand to help in the rescue of operation of 41 trapped workers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

To rescue the 41 workers trapped in an Uttarakhand tunnel for the past 11 days will now be joined by two robots. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has sent two remotely operated vehicles to help in the challenging rescue operation.

The two robots sent by DRDO are Daksh Mini and Daksh Scout at the request of rescue teams at the Uttarkashi site. A landslide blocked the exit of 41 workers. The rescue operation is being carried out at a very slow pace. 

Daksh Mini 

Daksh Mini is a remote vehicle specialised to use in small spaces. This vehicle can operate for two hours on a single charge and has a remote range of about 200 metres. 

The ROV can use its arm which is also known as the manipulator arm. It can lift loads up to 20 kg and can be used for handling Improvised Explosive Devices. Daksh Mini also has high-resolution cameras. 

Daksh Scout

The other ROV is the Daksh Scout. It is a surveillance rover designed for surveillance. It can work on any kind of surface and can climb stairs and descend inclined surfaces. 

The Daksh Sout also has a 360-degree view camera and the controller can see a real-time view of the surroundings. This ROV can work around the clock and has advanced capabilities to even defuse a bomb. The biggest advantage of these rovers is that their master control can fit into a backpack and carried anywhere. 

