Meet couple, who built Surat Diamond Bourse, world's largest office worth Rs 34000 crore

The architects behind this masterpiece are the Indian couple- Manit Rastogi & Sonali Rastogi, founding Partners at Morphogenesis and Principal Architects of the building, which were responsible for conceptualising and establishing this structure.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

In a significant move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), which is the “world’s biggest office”. The innovative venture aims to relocate the entire diamond trading market from Mumbai to Gujarat's Surat.

On the new diamond workplace, PM Modi said, “The Surat Diamond Bourse shows the strength of Indian design, designers, materials and the Indian concept… It is an emblem of new India and its strength. I congratulate the entire diamond industry, Surat, and the country for the Surat Diamond Bourse”.

The architects behind this masterpiece are the Indian couple- Manit Rastogi & Sonali Rastogi, founding Partners at Morphogenesis and Principal Architects of the building, which were responsible for conceptualising and establishing this structure.

Manit and Sonal were students of SPA Delhi and then studied at the Architectural Association (AA), London.” My parents are architects and I am married to an architect (Manit Rastogi). We run the firm together. So for me, my entire life is an architectural sojourn. Our practice is now 21 years old,” said Sonali.

They then noticed that there was a completely missing component of Indian architecture within the global perspective. They harboured a deep desire to become a part of the architectural language which was globally discussed. With that goal in mind, they returned to India to establish Morphogenesis in the year 1996, and it has been excelling for 21 years.

Morphogenesis has a reputation for following innovative practices at the forefront of thought leadership in design. They have completed over 450 projects across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the UAE. 

Talking about the World’s largest office building, they revealed its unique characteristics. They said that Surat Diamond Bourse consolidates India's strong diamond community within the world’s largest single-office building. They added that the building’s design draws inspiration from Surat’s socio-cultural context, sustainability norms and the fishbone system of delivery, which ensures efficient movement of people. C

They further revealed that to manage large volumes of people, the building is designed with walkable corridors across all floors, like an airport terminal. The building comprises one of the largest installations of radiant cooling (~300km), where the interiors are cooled by an energy-efficient system that uses chilled circulated water.

On how the building was accustomed to Surat’s topography they pointed out that flood mitigation was one of the major constraints owing to the site’s proximity to highway road. To overcome it, a plinth was made and a trench was created around its boundary to harvest rainwater. 

Talking about how the space benefits diamond merchants, the architects stated that India's diamond hub, is witnessing a transformation with the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB). It is a seed building for the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, an upcoming business district, attracting unparalleled socio-economic development in the region.  

The building directly benefits this mass population by bringing together diamond buyers, makers, and sellers under one office. The design fosters the community's way of life, promoting interactions, recreational activities, and open trading, like a traditional bazaar. 

They further revealed the building is eco-friendly as it has many open spaces providing shade and places for people to relax and do business. It's like a big marketplace where people can buy and sell diamonds. All the building's community and circulation areas, are naturally ventilated with passive cooling. Another major feat is that the building consumes 50 per cent less energy, compared to industry green benchmarks, which has earned the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating.

Thus with such unique and extraordinary characteristics, the Surat Diamond Bourse truly connects the city's past, present, and future and encapsulates Surat's spirit of trade, commerce, and innovation.





 

