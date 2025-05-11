Colonel Sofia has emerged as the new hero of the country by showing amazing bravery in Operation Sindoor. Sofia Qureshi's family has dedicated their life to the nation. Check here to know

Following the tragic killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistan-backed terrorists, India launched a forceful military response. This operation, known as Operation Sindoor, involved targeting several terrorist bases across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Army Colonel Sofia Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed the nation and the world in an official press briefing, detailing the cross-border mission.

Who is Colonel Sofia Qureshi?

Colonel Qureshi, hails from Vadodara, Gujarat, played a significant role in Operation Sindoor. Her involvement was symbolic of both strategic precision and her family's long-standing tradition of military service to the nation.

Colonel Sofia Qureshi's educational qualification

Colonel Qureshi's academic path began with a master’s degree in biochemistry from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, which she completed in 1997. She embarked on a PhD program shortly after, but her career took a different turn when she joined the Indian Army in 1999. She trained with the Signals Corps, where she developed expertise in technical and communications systems. These skills would later prove crucial, placing her at the forefront of key military operations.

During her international deployments, Colonel Qureshi served for six years in conflict zones such as Congo, as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission, where she combined her military duties with humanitarian efforts. In 2016, she achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent in “Exercise Force 18,” a multinational military exercise involving 18 ASEAN Plus nations. She was the only female commander participating in the exercise.

Who is Sofia qureshi's husband?

Sofia Qureshi is married to Colonel Tajuddin Bagevadi, who is also an officer in the Indian Army. Her husband hails from Konnur village in the Gokak taluk of Belgaum district, Karnataka. Colonel Tajuddin Bagevadi is an officer in the Mechanized Infantry. Mechanized infantry is a type of infantry that uses vehicles for speed and power on the battlefield. The couple, who married in 2015, are currently serving at different postings: Colonel Qureshi is stationed in Jammu, while Colonel Bagevadi is posted in Jhansi.

Who is Sofia Qureshi's grandfather?

Colonel Qureshi's family has a long-standing tradition of military service, as reported by the Times of India. Her grandfather served in the Religious Teacher (RT) cadre in the Indian Army, and

Who is Sofia Qureshi's father and great-grandfather?

Sofia Qureshi's father, Taj Mohammad Qureshi, was part of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, participating in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The family's military history extends back to her great-grandfather, who served in the British Indian Army during the 1857 uprising.

Sofia Qureshi's children taking her legacy ahead

Colonel Qureshi is a proud motherof two. She has an 18-year-old son named Sameer Qureshi and a daughter named Hanima. According to media reports, Sameer is preparing for the Air Force with the ambition of serving the country. Her daughter also aspires to join the army.