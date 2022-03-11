Meet Charanjit Singh who defeated Charanjit Singh Channi in Punjab Elections 2022

Charanjit Singh Channi, the outgoing Chief Minister of Punjab and the Congress candidate from two seats—Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib—has lost the election. He has been defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party candidates on both seats. While Labh Singh Ugoke got the better of him in Bhadaur, the person who emerged victories on the Chamkaur Sahib seat is also named Charanjit Singh.

Charanjit Singh, the winner, is an eye surgeon and quite popular in the area for his social works. His parents were not educated, but they knew the importance of education, and wanted their three kids to be well educated.

Dr Charanjit Singh joined the AAP in 2015 and fought the assembly elections in 2017, but lost to Charanjit Singh Channi. He says that he was determined to beat Channi this time.

The AAP recorded a thumping win in the Assembly polls by winning 92 of the 117 seats. The ruling Congress won 18 seats, a massive decline from 77 it had won in 2017, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could manage only three seats.

AAP’s CM candidate Bagwant Mann won from Dhuri by a margin of over 58,000 votes.

Earlier on Friday, Mann met AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence in the national capital, where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present.

After AAP swept Punjab on Thursday, Mann had announced that the new Cabinet would take oath of office at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, and not at the Raj Bhavan.

Mann, who dons Bhagat Singh’s trademark ‘basanti’ (yellow) turban, also said that no government office will carry photographs of the Chief Minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and B.R. Ambedkar will be put up on the walls of all government offices.

Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday and submitted his resignation.

(With inputs from IANS)