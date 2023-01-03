Meet Captain Shiva Chauhan, first woman to be deployed at world's most dangerous battlefield

Who is Captain Shiva Chauhan? A total of over 2500 Indian and Pakistani soldiers have died on the glacier.

Captain Shiva Chauhan has been deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen. She is discharging her duty at the Kumar Post, which is situated at the height of 15,632 feet. It is one of the most dangerous posts for the Indian Army due to its inhabitable condition. She is the first woman to be deployed at the Kumar Post. This is the world's highest battlefield.

Fire and Fury's headquarters is in Leh. The woman officer worked really hard and underwent one of the toughest training regimes before being deployed here.

This corps comes under the northern command. This corps safeguards the Siachen glacier from China and Pakistan.

"Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world Siachen," Fire and Fury tweeted.

From 1984 till 2015, 873 soldiers died due to weather in Siachen. However, since it is very strategically very important, 3000 soldiers always remain deployed there.

A lot of soldiers also died due to accidents and avalanches.

The Indian government spends around Rs 5 crore every day on the soldiers deployed at Siachen, Aaj Tak reported.

According to reports, a total of over 2500 Indian and Pakistani soldiers have died on the glacier.