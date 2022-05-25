Meet Captain Abhilasha Barak, country's first female Combat Aviator

(Image Source: Twitter@adgpi)

In a great moment of pride for the nation, Captain Abhilasha Barak became country's first female Combat Aviator on Wednesday. She is the first woman officer in history to join the Army Aviation Corps as a Combat Aviator after successful completion of training. She has been awarded the coveted wings along with 36 Army pilots by Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation.

Sharing the pictures from the event on Twitter, Indian Army tweeted, "Golden Letter Day in the history of Indian Army Aviation." Earlier, women were only part of ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps. In June last year, for the first time, two women officers were selected for helicopter pilot training.

Army said that 15 women officers had expressed their desire to join Army Aviation but only two officers were selected after Pilot Aptitude Battery Test and Medical. Both of them were trained at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik.

According to the Army, 15 women officers had expressed their desire to join Army Aviation. At present, women are given the responsibility of air traffic control and ground duty in the Aviation Department. But now she will take over the responsibility of the pilot. In 2018, Air Force Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft.

The Army Aviation Corps was raised as a group on November 1, 1986. The AAC now attracts its officers and soldiers with all the weapons of the army. Army Aviation Corps candidates are trained at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) in Nashik.