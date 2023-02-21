Meet BVR Subrahmanyam, the new CEO of NITI Aayog

File photo

The Centre on Monday (February 20) appointed BVR Subrahmanyam as the new chief executive officer of government think tank NITI Aayog. Subrahmanyam's name as the new CEO of Niti Aayog was announced after his appointment was cleared by Appointments Committee of Cabinet.

Who is BVR Subrahmanyam?

The 56-year-old Subrahmanyam is a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. In 2022, Subrahmanyam was appointed as chairman and managing director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). He was appointed in ITPO on contract basis for two years after his superannuation on September 30.

Subrahmanyam was the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 when the government decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Subrahmanyam is widely respected as an expert on internal security. He has also served as Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in Chhattisgarh before the Centre decided to appoint him the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also served as private secretary to former prime minister Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008. Subrahmanyam returned to India after a brief stint with the World Bank and joined the Prime Minister’s Office in 2012.

When PM Modi took oath in 2014, Subrahmanyam was there in the PMO and he remained in the PMO for a year before his transfer to cadre state.