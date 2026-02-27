Meet BVP Rao, ex-IAS officer who became a filmmaker, worked with Ilaiyaraaja, won national awards

A 1982-batch IAS officer had a distinguished three-decade-long career serving in various capacities across India, before he left for filmmaking.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is a highly respected career path, symbolising prestige and national service. Millions of aspirants strive to join this elite service through the UPSC exam, aiming to contribute to nation-building, but only a few achieve success. It's surprising when a senior IAS officer leaves the service to pursue opportunities in other fields, sparking widespread interest and curiosity. Today, we are talking about Papa Rao Biyyala, formerly known as BVP Rao, who left his three-decade-long career in administration for filmmaking.

BVP Rao: IAS career to filmmaking

A 1982-batch IAS officer had a distinguished three-decade-long career serving in various capacities across India. He was a law graduate from Osmania University and held key positions, including Home Secretary of Assam (1994-97) and Civil Affairs Officer at the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (1999). He also served as a policy advisor to the Telangana government (2014-19), holding a rank equivalent to a cabinet minister.

Rao's filmmaking journey began in the late 90s when his friend Tom Alter introduced him to renowned filmmaker Jahnu Barua. Under Barua's training and with a Diploma in Film Making from the New York Film Academy in 1996, his journey transitioned from a seasoned IAS officer to a filmmaker.

Besides being a former IAS officer, Rao is a sports enthusiast and represented India in Equestrian and was part of the Indian Tent Pegging Team (1985-90). He worked with the Sports Authority of India (1984-89), launching the successful "Special Area Games" talent hunt programme, which produced Olympians like Limba Ram. Biyyala also did a Post Graduate Diploma in Olympic Studies from Greece and co-founded Clean Sports India, an NGO promoting transparency and drug-free sports.

BVP Rao movies

Rao made his filmmaking debut with the documentary short film "Willing to Sacrifice" in the 90s, which won a National Award. He released his feature film "Music School"(2023) with Ilaiyaraaja as composer. The film stars Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi. Despite good reviews, the film underperformed at the box office. He once said that he finds filmmaking less challenging than his IAS days, saying, "Shooting a film wasn’t that big a task" compared to organising high-profile events or crisis responses.