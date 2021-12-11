Meet Brigadier LS Lidder's daughter Aashna Lidder: Class 12 student, published author

Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder was one of the thirteen people who died in the IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu along with CDS General Bipin Rawat on December 8. He was also the defence advisor to Bipin Rawat and was survived by his wife Geetika and 16-year-old daughter Aashna.

On Friday, Aashna Lidder performed the last rites of her father LS Lidder. Being an only child, Aashna shared a special relationship and a beautiful bond with her father. But now, the daughter grieves the loss of a man who was her idol and best friend.

An old video that recently resurfaced, showed how proud Aashna was of her father. In the video, Aashna is seen saying, "In my fifteen years, my father has missed my birthday seven times and missed at least twenty family functions. We knew we did not come first, the nation did I couldn't be more proud of him. In the Army, we learn to salute before we shake hands, we learn to say Jai Hind before we say hello."

The 16-year-old is currently a class 12 student and will soon appear for her board exams. But she has more up her sleeve than one can imagine. Aashna Lidder is also a published author. Her book, 'In Search of a Title: A Teenager's Journey of Trials, Tribulations, Musings and Learnings' was sold out within no time has sold out.

Now that more people are aware of her talent, the publisher, Publishing Creative Crows have said that they are planning to publish around 250 more copies of the book since there is a huge demand among people.

According to Aashna's friends, she has always been loving and considerate towards others. A child who was good at studies and extracurricular activities.

Unfortunately, in the middle of trying times for her and her family, Aashna reportedly deactivated her Twitter account on Friday after she was criticised for her previous tweets. But political leaders, Congress' Karti Chidambaram and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi came to her rescue and bashed trolls for being insensitive in such dark times.