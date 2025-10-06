Meet Justice BR Gavai, India's first Buddhist CJI, who sparked controversy due to...

Through his career, Justice Gavai has written nearly 300 judgments, most of which are centered around fundamental rights and constitutional law. He took oath as the 52nd CJI after previous Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna retired. Read on to know more about him.

On Monday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai grabbed headlines after a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at him inside courtroom. CJI Gavai remained calm and continued the hearing, saying: "Don't get distracted by all this. These things do not affect me. Continue with the hearing." The incident came weeks after CJI Gavai's controversial remarks on a Hindu deity idol during the hearing of a plea sparked a massive row. Gavai had been sworn-in as the 52nd CJI in May this year. Let us tell you more about him.

How has CJI Gavai's career been like?

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, born in November 1960 in Maharashtra's Amravati, began his legal career in 1985 and started independent practice at the Bombay High Court in 1987. Mainly focused on constitutional and administrative law, Justice Gavai was appointed the Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor at the Nagpur bench of the high court in 2000. He was named Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003 and a permanent judge in 2005. He was elevated to the Supreme Court of India in May 2019. Justice Gavai has been part of benches that heard several key cases, including the banning of electoral bonds for political funding and the 2016 demonetisation.

How long will CJI Gavai serve?

Through his career, Justice Gavai has written nearly 300 judgments, most of which are centered around fundamental rights and constitutional law. He took oath as the 52nd CJI after previous Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna retired. CJI Gavai's term will last about six months, expiring on November 23, 2025, when he turns 65 years old -- the age of retirement for Supreme Court judges in India. Gavai is also the first-ever Buddhist CJI.