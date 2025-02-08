Parvesh Verma is a well-known BJP leader and a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from West Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, who was confident of returning to power in Delhi, faced a tough challenge from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it gained a strong lead in the assembly elections. By midday, BJP was leading in over 40 seats, dimming Kejriwal’s hopes of victory. In this key constituency, Kejriwal lost to BJP’s Parvesh Verma.

Who is Parvesh Verma?

Parvesh Verma is a well-known BJP leader and a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from West Delhi. He comes from a political family—his father, Sahib Singh Verma, was a former Delhi chief minister and a senior BJP leader. His uncle, Azad Singh, also served as the mayor of North Delhi.

Born in 1977, Verma studied at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and later graduated from Kirori Mal College.

During his election nomination, Verma declared a personal net worth of Rs 89 crore. His wife, Swati Singh, has a net worth of Rs 24.4 crore, making their total disclosed wealth Rs 113 crore. His financial investments include shares and bonds worth Rs 52.75 crore.

Verma owns a collection of luxury cars, including a Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova, and Mahindra XUV. He also holds 200 grams of gold worth Rs 8.25 lakh.