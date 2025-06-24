Aparna Yadav has a strong academic background. She holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Politics from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

DNA is all set to host an event to honour the 'New Gen Women', on Friday, June 27, 2025. Aparna Yadav will grace this year's award as the 'Guest of Honour.' Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, has made headlines both in politics and social work. She is married to Prateek Yadav, the step-brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The couple got married in 2011.

Aparna first entered politics in 2017 when she contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantt seat on an SP ticket. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in January 2022.

Born to Arvind Singh Bisht and Ambi Bisht, Aparna comes from a well-educated and service-oriented family.

Aparna Yadav has a strong academic background. She holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Politics from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. In addition, she has studied music and earned a singing degree from the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow.

Apart from her political journey, Aparna is known for her work in social causes. She runs an NGO named 'B Aware' which focuses on the welfare of animals. She is also active in promoting women’s rights and empowerment in society.

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 acknowledge the tireless efforts, strategic planning and unwavering determination that have empowered women to excel and pave the way for future generations. We've identified the crème de la crème of women achievers and are excited to celebrate their success in a grand event. Join us as we recognise and applaud the women who are making a significant impact in their respective domains.