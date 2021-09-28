Meet BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal who will take on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur bypoll

West Bengal is going into the much-awaited by-elections to be held September 30 which includes the all-important Bhabanipur seat. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be fighting the by-polls from this seat. Bhabanipur by-poll is crucial for Mamata Banerjee as she needs to win the seat to remain the Chief Minister.

This year in the fiercely contested Assembly Election in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had lost to TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP from Nandigram.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Priyanka Tibrewal as a candidate from the Bhabanipur seat, pitching her opposite her arch-rival Mamata Banerjee. "My fight is not against any individual but against injustice. This fight is to save the people of West Bengal. Yes, it is against one particular person (CM) who remained silent during violence in the state," the BJP candidate said.

Who is Priyanka Tibrewal?

41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal is a lawyer by profession and is the current Vice-President of BJP's youth wing in West Bengal.

Priyanka Tibrewal was one of the petitioners and BJP's counsel in the post-poll violence cases in the Calcutta High Court.

Tibrewal moved the court in May seeking compensation for the victims and a CBI inquiry into the alleged murders and rapes.

Priyanka Tibrewal entered politics with the help of Babul Supriyo a BJP turncoat who is now in TMC. She joined the BJP in 2014.

Tibrewal worked as Babul Supriyo's legal counsel prior to taking the political plunge. She lost Kolkata municipal election in 2015.

She was made the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha West Bengal Vice President in August 2020. She is also BJP's national spokesperson.

Priyanka had also contested this year's West Bengal Assembly Election from Entally but lost with a big margin of over 50,000 votes.

Priyanka Tibrewal was born on July 7, 1981, and completed her schooling at Kolkata's Welland Goulsmith School.

She has a law degree from Hazara Law College, Kolkata and has also earned an MBA degree from a Thailand university.