Meet Biswanth Patnaik, billionaire who has pledged Rs 250 crore for temple, check his massive business

Biswanath Patnaik is a successful banker, who has worked in several financial institutions, before he decided to turn entrepreneur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Billionaire businessman Biswanath Patnaik, who hails from Odisha, has pledged to donate Rs 250 crore to a UK temple. Biswanath Patnaik’s pledge means that his will be the biggest donation made by an Indian industrialist for a foreign temple. Biswanath Patnaik is the chairman and founder of the FinNest Group of Companies, which is an early-stage private equity investment firm.

The announcement for Rs 250 crore was made by Dr. Sahdev Swain, Chairperson of Shree Jagannath Society in UK and Arun Kar, Managing Director of Finest Group, on Sunday (April 23).

According to FinNest Group Managing Director Arun Kar, FinNest Group has already committed Rs 70 crore to the temple authorities for the purchase of about 15 acres of land meant for the construction of temple.

Who is Biswanath Patnaik?

Biswanath Patnaik is a successful banker, who has worked in several financial institutions. In 2009, he, however, decided to turn entrepreneur. “I made the decision to strike out on my own and opened several companies in India and then bought two other companies; one of them was an RBI-licensed company and the other was a BSE-listed company. I continued running those until 2014,” he once said in an interview.

Biswanth Patnaik spends a good amount of money in charitable activities in India and UNESCO. He has undertaken the responsibility to educate 500 underprivileged young girls.

Biswanath Patnaik has investments in different sectors such as healthcare, fintech, retail, green solar renewable energy. He is also into gold refinery and bullion trading in Dubai.

Biswanath Patnaik has completed his MBA, LLB, and a BA in economics.

 

