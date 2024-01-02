Meet man who studied inside trains, cracked 5 govt jobs, now aims to become...

Headlines

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

DMK MP compares BJP IT cell to 'Jobless barbers', after Bihari-toiket remark

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Cape Town

9 nutritious alternatives to rice

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

India's most successful actor has 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Amitabh, Rajni, Shah Rukh, Prabhas combined

HomeIndia

India

Meet man who studied inside trains, cracked 5 govt jobs, now aims to become...

Despite all of these challenges, the man fought against all odds to finance his education. His spirit remained unbroken, and his relentless pursuit of success led him to an inspiring journey.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a remarkable tale of determination and hard work, Angad Raj, a resident of Udwant Nagar village in Bihar’s Arrah, cracked not only one, but five government job exams. His tale has emerged as an example of success against all odds. 

Hailing from an extremely poor family, Angad's journey to achievement was marked by challenges.

Growing up in a family with limited financial means, Angad faced many struggles throughout his journey. His father Ramashankar Singh, a farmer, had minimal sources of income. His grandfather was a constable in jail, and his uncle had a small-scale business. The only source of income for his family was the income of his grandfather and uncle.

Despite all of these challenges, Angad fought against all odds to finance his education. His spirit remained unbroken, and his relentless pursuit of success led him to an inspiring journey. He even took tuition classes at a very young age to finance his education.

In 2019, Angad secured his first government job in the Railways, initially in the Group D category in Mumbai. There, he lived in a train installed in the yard, and utilised every moment for studying and preparing for a brighter future. After two years of hardwork and commitment, he decided to quit the railway.

Then he cleared another exam, and became a sub-inspector in the Bihar Police. Notably, his family didn’t want him to do a police job.

Undeterred by family concerns and opinions, Angad continued to climb the ladder of success. His journey took him to the position of a branch officer in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). 

He did not stop himself, and his efforts have landed him the role of a Secretariat Assistant.

According to News18, Angad's ambition doesn't end here, as he aims to become DSP after clearing BPSC. His story serves as an example of hard work, patience, and commitment to dreams. His journey is an inspiring tale, which can in the future motivate countless others to believe in the possibilities that arise from determination.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man quenches thirst of squirrel with water bottle, internet hearts it

Spotify users facing massive crashing issues on Android

Job scam that offered money to 'impregnate' women busted, 8 arrested

Japan Earthquake Live Updates: More powerful earthquakes could hit country, tsunamis can continue for next 1-2 days

Watch: Manoj Bajpayee shares 'unforgettable memories' from 2023, says 'grateful for every challenge'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE