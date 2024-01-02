Meet man who studied inside trains, cracked 5 govt jobs, now aims to become...

Despite all of these challenges, the man fought against all odds to finance his education. His spirit remained unbroken, and his relentless pursuit of success led him to an inspiring journey.

In a remarkable tale of determination and hard work, Angad Raj, a resident of Udwant Nagar village in Bihar’s Arrah, cracked not only one, but five government job exams. His tale has emerged as an example of success against all odds.

Hailing from an extremely poor family, Angad's journey to achievement was marked by challenges.

Growing up in a family with limited financial means, Angad faced many struggles throughout his journey. His father Ramashankar Singh, a farmer, had minimal sources of income. His grandfather was a constable in jail, and his uncle had a small-scale business. The only source of income for his family was the income of his grandfather and uncle.

Despite all of these challenges, Angad fought against all odds to finance his education. His spirit remained unbroken, and his relentless pursuit of success led him to an inspiring journey. He even took tuition classes at a very young age to finance his education.

In 2019, Angad secured his first government job in the Railways, initially in the Group D category in Mumbai. There, he lived in a train installed in the yard, and utilised every moment for studying and preparing for a brighter future. After two years of hardwork and commitment, he decided to quit the railway.

Then he cleared another exam, and became a sub-inspector in the Bihar Police. Notably, his family didn’t want him to do a police job.

Undeterred by family concerns and opinions, Angad continued to climb the ladder of success. His journey took him to the position of a branch officer in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

He did not stop himself, and his efforts have landed him the role of a Secretariat Assistant.

According to News18, Angad's ambition doesn't end here, as he aims to become DSP after clearing BPSC. His story serves as an example of hard work, patience, and commitment to dreams. His journey is an inspiring tale, which can in the future motivate countless others to believe in the possibilities that arise from determination.