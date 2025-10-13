Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Meet Bhawna Chaudhary who made history in BSF Air Wing, is first woman to…, has been awarded by DG with…

Inspector Bhawna Chaudhary created history after becoming the air wing of BSF's first woman flight engineer. She was awarded the flying badge by the BSF DG after completing two months of flight training.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 05:46 PM IST

Meet Bhawna Chaudhary who made history in BSF Air Wing, is first woman to…, has been awarded by DG with…
Bhawna Chaudhary makes history as BSF first woman flight engineer
In more than its 50-year history, the Border Security Force (BSF) air wing has made a breakthrough as it inducted its first woman flight engineer after the completion of an in-house training capsule, which made Inspector Bhawna Chaudhary ready for flight operations. Recognising her capabilities, BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary awarded flying badges to Chaudhury, along with four male subordinates. The border force has been tasked to operate the aviation unit of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) since 1969, and it caters to the operational requirements of all the paramilitary forces and special forces like the NSG and the NDRF.

How was Bhawna Chaudhary's training?

While posting about the historic moment on BSF’s official X handle, the group wrote, “BSF Air Wing successfully conducted in-house ab-initio training of Flight Engineers. Five trainee Flight Engineers, including one Mahila SO, were awarded flying brevets by DG BSF during the Valedictory Function conducted at New Delhi.”

Officials told PTI that five subordinate officers were “trained ab-initio by the instructors of the BSF air wing and they recently completed their two-month-long training.” During the two-month-long in-house training, the five personnel were trained rigorously for 130 hours. The training started in August, during which these personnel had experienced the work in person, as various assets of the BSF air wing flew operational sorties, including during the recent floods in Punjab and other states.

“The BSF air wing has been facing a critical shortage of flight engineers in its Mi-17 helicopter fleet. The Indian Air Force (IAF) trained the first batch of 3 subordinate officers but the second batch of five personnel could not get a training slot there due to various constraints,” an official said. In such a situation, the BSF asked the MHA to allow it to conduct an in-house training to prepare the remaining five personnel to become flight engineers for its air wing, the official told PTI.

The unit operates a fixed-wing Embraer jet for VIP duties apart from helicopters such as Mi-17 1V, Mi-17 V5, Cheetah, and ALH Dhruv.

 

