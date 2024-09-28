Meet woman, IIT graduate, UPSC 2015 batch IFS officer, who schooled Pakistan PM at UNGA over…

Bhavika Mangalanandan, an Indian diplomat is in the news after her fiery response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday while exercising the country's Right to Reply at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

India termed it a 'travesty' that Pakistan, which has 'a global reputation for terrorism,' has the 'audacity to attack' the world's largest democracy and raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir on the platform of the United Nations. Bhavika Mangalanandan on Friday (local time) called out Pakistan’s 'hypocrisy' for raking up Kashmir and questioning the Jammu and Kashmir election in India’s Right to Replyat the ongoing 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a strong rebuttal to allegations made by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in his address at UNGA, the Indian diplomat highlighted that Pakistan had used 'terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir'.

"The truth is that Pakistan covets our territory and has continuously used terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir, an inalienable and integral part of India. A reference has been made to some proposals of strategic restraint," she said.

"This assembly regrettably witnessed a travesty this morning. A country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics, trade, and transnational crime has had the audacity to attack the world's largest democracy. I speak about the reference to India in the speech of the Pakistani PM," Mangalanandan said.

The Indian diplomat brought up the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament. "Pakistan has long employed cross-border terrorism as a weapon against its neighbours," Mangalanandan stated.

"It has attacked our parliament, our financial capital Mumbai, marketplaces, and pilgrimage routes. The list is long," she said "For such a country to speak about violence anywhere is hypocrisy at its worst. It is even more extraordinary for a country with a history of rigged elections to talk about political choices that too, in a democracy," said the Indian diplomat.

Delivering India's Right of Reply at the UNGA, she said, "There can be no compact with terrorism. In fact, Pakistan should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will inevitably invite consequences."

Highlighting the Bangladesh genocide of 1971 she stated, "It is ridiculous that a nation that committed genocide in 1971 and which persecuted its minorities relentlessly even now, dare speak about intolerances and phobias. The world can see for itself what Pakistan really is. We are talking about a nation that for long hosted Osama bin Laden."

"A country whose fingerprints are on so many terrorist incidents across the world, whose policies attract the dregs of many societies to make it their home. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that its PM would so speak in this hallowed hall. Yet we must make clear how unacceptable his words are to all of us. We know that Pakistan will seek to counter the truth with more lies. Repetition will change nothing. Our stand is clear and needs no reiteration," said Mangalanandan.

About Bhavika Mangalanandan:

Bhavika Mangalanandan, Indian diplomat, a 2015 IFS officer is First Secretary at the Indian mission to UN.

Bhavikahas also worked at the Ministry of External Affairs as an Under Secretary.

According to her LinkedIn bio, Mangalanandan completed her Master's degree in Energy Studies from the Indian Institutes of Technology, Delhi (IIT -Delhi) in the year 2011.

Bhavika Mangalanandan is serving as the first secretary of counter-terrorism and cyber security, 1st Committee (Disarmament and International Security), GA coordination, India at UN (Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York).

(with inputs from ANI)