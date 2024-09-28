Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor makes his Instagram debut on his birthday but there’s a twist: ‘Son, brother, husband, father and now…’

Mumbai on high alert after terrorist attack threat, security tightened across city

Meet woman, IIT graduate, UPSC 2015 batch IFS officer, who schooled Pakistan PM at UNGA over…

'We are all...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's candid response to 'why Indians hate rich people'

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut airstrike, says Israel military

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ranbir Kapoor makes his Instagram debut on his birthday but there’s a twist: ‘Son, brother, husband, father and now…’

Ranbir Kapoor makes his Instagram debut on his birthday but there’s a twist: ‘Son, brother, husband, father and now…’

Mumbai on high alert after terrorist attack threat, security tightened across city

Mumbai on high alert after terrorist attack threat, security tightened across city

Meet woman, IIT graduate, UPSC 2015 batch IFS officer, who schooled Pakistan PM at UNGA over…

Meet woman, IIT graduate, UPSC 2015 batch IFS officer, who schooled Pakistan PM at UNGA over…

8 top Indian mathematicians and their contributions

8 top Indian mathematicians and their contributions

This snake's brain is faster than humans

This snake's brain is faster than humans

10 breathtaking spots near Bengaluru for weekends 

10 breathtaking spots near Bengaluru for weekends 

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet Bollywood’s box office badshah, once a CA, saved Salman's career, pays Akshay's bills; he's worth Rs 15000000000

Meet Bollywood’s box office badshah, once a CA, saved Salman's career, pays Akshay's bills; he's worth Rs 15000000000

Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha on his birthday: 'Sometimes all you need is...'

Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha on his birthday: 'Sometimes all you need is...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

HomeIndia

India

Meet woman, IIT graduate, UPSC 2015 batch IFS officer, who schooled Pakistan PM at UNGA over…

Bhavika Mangalanandan is a 2015 batch IFS officer.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 02:35 PM IST

Meet woman, IIT graduate, UPSC 2015 batch IFS officer, who schooled Pakistan PM at UNGA over…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bhavika Mangalanandan, an Indian diplomat is in the news after her fiery response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday while exercising the country's Right to Reply at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

India termed it a 'travesty' that Pakistan, which has 'a global reputation for terrorism,' has the 'audacity to attack' the world's largest democracy and raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir on the platform of the United Nations. Bhavika Mangalanandan on Friday (local time) called out Pakistan’s 'hypocrisy' for raking up Kashmir and questioning the Jammu and Kashmir election in India’s Right to Replyat the ongoing 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). 

In a strong rebuttal to allegations made by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in his address at UNGA, the Indian diplomat highlighted that Pakistan had used 'terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir'. 

"The truth is that Pakistan covets our territory and has continuously used terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir, an inalienable and integral part of India. A reference has been made to some proposals of strategic restraint," she said. 

"This assembly regrettably witnessed a travesty this morning. A country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics, trade, and transnational crime has had the audacity to attack the world's largest democracy. I speak about the reference to India in the speech of the Pakistani PM," Mangalanandan said. 

The Indian diplomat brought up the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament.  "Pakistan has long employed cross-border terrorism as a weapon against its neighbours," Mangalanandan stated. 

"It has attacked our parliament, our financial capital Mumbai, marketplaces, and pilgrimage routes. The list is long," she said "For such a country to speak about violence anywhere is hypocrisy at its worst. It is even more extraordinary for a country with a history of rigged elections to talk about political choices that too, in a democracy," said the Indian diplomat. 

Delivering India's Right of Reply at the UNGA, she said, "There can be no compact with terrorism. In fact, Pakistan should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will inevitably invite consequences."  

Highlighting the Bangladesh genocide of 1971 she stated, "It is ridiculous that a nation that committed genocide in 1971 and which persecuted its minorities relentlessly even now, dare speak about intolerances and phobias. The world can see for itself what Pakistan really is. We are talking about a nation that for long hosted Osama bin Laden." 

"A country whose fingerprints are on so many terrorist incidents across the world, whose policies attract the dregs of many societies to make it their home. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that its PM would so speak in this hallowed hall. Yet we must make clear how unacceptable his words are to all of us. We know that Pakistan will seek to counter the truth with more lies. Repetition will change nothing. Our stand is clear and needs no reiteration," said Mangalanandan. 

About Bhavika Mangalanandan:

  • Bhavika Mangalanandan, Indian diplomat, a 2015 IFS officer is First Secretary at the Indian mission to UN.
  • Bhavikahas also worked at the Ministry of External Affairs as an Under Secretary.
  • According to her LinkedIn bio, Mangalanandan completed her Master's degree in Energy Studies from the Indian Institutes of Technology, Delhi (IIT -Delhi) in the year 2011.  
  • Bhavika Mangalanandan is serving as the first secretary of counter-terrorism and cyber security, 1st Committee (Disarmament and International Security), GA coordination, India at UN (Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York).

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What happened to Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur?

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What happened to Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur?

Bihar: 46 people, including 37 children, drown during Jivitputrika festival

Bihar: 46 people, including 37 children, drown during Jivitputrika festival

Meet Shigeru Ishiba, former Japanese defence minister, ‘Asian NATO’ backer, now set to become country's next PM

Meet Shigeru Ishiba, former Japanese defence minister, ‘Asian NATO’ backer, now set to become country's next PM

'She was under...': Lucknow woman dies after falling off chair in office due to...

'She was under...': Lucknow woman dies after falling off chair in office due to...

Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns after 13 years to pursue...

Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns after 13 years to pursue...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement